Davis letter: Paying it forward after receiving $100 from ‘mysterious woman’

Now that I’m old, I must confess that all the preparations and bother of Christmas are a little tiresome. That spark of excitement we shared about the holidays when we were young became just something else to get through.
I was leaving the mass on this cold, snowy day with my daughter-in-law, granddaughter and great-granddaughter, looking forward to my warm house and recliner, when a lovely lady approached me. She smiled and handed me a card that said “A gift for you.” You can imagine my surprise when I opened the envelope to find a $100 bill. Written on the card was a beautiful message, but of course, no signature. I looked around to find this young woman, but she had vanished. Many of us dream of being able to do such a thing, but never imagine we would be the recipient of such an act.
I want this woman to know that, with this kindness, she put the spark back into Christmas for me. Our country is in such turmoil, with anger and bitterness all around. How wonderful that there are people who can get beyond all of that, and who seek to make life better for someone else. With this gift, she gave me something much more important than money.
My life is comfortable, and my needs are met, so I want this kind person to know that this gift was paid forward to the Idaho Foodbank. What a joyous day it is. Merry Christmas, young lady.
Note: The Davis family paid the gift forward to the Idaho Foodbank Friday afternoon.(see photo).
Mary Alice Davis, Garden City
