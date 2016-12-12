Thornton letter: Medicaid expansion

If Idaho doesn’t expand Medicaid this year, they face a permanent reduction in funding due to the proposed Block Grants. The Block Grants will be based on current funding levels and adjusted for inflation. If Idaho has expanded Medicaid and has covered more of its citizens, then the base for the future Block Grant will be larger. Otherwise, that money will be permanently lost. It is no longer about Idaho having to cover a larger share in the future, it is only about establishing a base for the population of Idaho accurately.
Alfred Thornton, Boise
Comments