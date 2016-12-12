Kurland letter: Trump presidency

Thanks to Tex Beauchamp (“Get Involved,” Nov. 29) for entertaining us with his comical, anti-Trump screed. No, Donald Trump’s presidency isn’t “ominous,” nor will it see implementation of a “radical agenda,” unless a return to the rule of law, personal/fiscal responsibility, job creation, tax simplicity, stricter vetting of immigrants, greater border control, energy independence, and returning education to the states are ominous or radical. No, Steve Bannon isn’t a “white nationalist,” nor will 200 neo nazi (“Alt right”) nut jobs, that Trump has already repudiated, influence his presidency. Yes, hold Trump accountable. Something the Pravda-like MSM never did to Barack Obama. They were too busy being tingle-legged. Stop being so nice? Since when has the American Left, with their fascist-like takeover of the national culture and college campuses, ever been nice? “Protest marchers?” You mean the petulant, infantile crybullies who never learned to deal with rejection, and now engage in anarchy, impeding public movement, looting, and destruction because their candidate lost? No, Tex, you proudly wear your safety pin like a good snowflake and find a safe space well stocked with finger paints and bunny videos. It is going to get rough for you. America is going to become great again.
Brian Kurland, Meridian
Comments