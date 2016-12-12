Ingraham letter: Trump presidency

On behalf of Democrats I would like to apologize to working-class Americans. Proper Democrats look on in horror as Bill Clinton moved the party right. We hoped that that wing of the Democratic Party would wither when we elected Obama. We voted for Obama, hoping for a Bernie, but got another Clinton. He never joined me on the picket line. He was willing to cut my Social Security. He was disappointing to say the least, but he did it in style. However, the greatest tragedy of electing Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress is that there will be an increase in human suffering, far beyond that which the Democratic president would inflict. They fetishize the “free market,” and think that money is the measure of all things. The wealthy received the best Christmas present ever, and will throw one heck of a party. A party that you and I will not be invited to, but will be expected to pay for. Trump promised to “drain the swamp,” and he has begun, but all that will result in, is concentrated scum. In an administration in such disarray it is not the Angels that come to help, but the devils.
Troy Ingraham, Boise
