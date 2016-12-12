Letters to the Editor

December 12, 2016 11:22 AM

Wood letter: Direct Admission program

Regarding Nov. 21 article on Statesman website: “‘I wasn’t certain I was college material.’ State of Idaho acceptance letter change his mind.”

I may have missed it in this article but the Idaho State Direct Admission program was developed by Dr. Chuck Staben in his second year as president of the University of Idaho. The man is making a big difference in academics — the true mission of higher education institutions in the state of Idaho. It certainly is at the U of I.

Gaylen Wood, Moscow

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Notus Convenience Store Murder Reenactment

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos