Wood letter: Direct Admission program

Regarding Nov. 21 article on Statesman website: “‘I wasn’t certain I was college material.’ State of Idaho acceptance letter change his mind.”
I may have missed it in this article but the Idaho State Direct Admission program was developed by Dr. Chuck Staben in his second year as president of the University of Idaho. The man is making a big difference in academics — the true mission of higher education institutions in the state of Idaho. It certainly is at the U of I.
Gaylen Wood, Moscow
