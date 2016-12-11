Yount letter: America’s first dictator

Donald Trump ran a presidential campaign filled with outrageous mistruths, false accusations against his political rivals, unabashed hatred for traditional American values, speeches laced with revisionist history, complete disregard for the rule of law, evasive and dismissive statements concerning his own business practices, a shameless pandering to the gun lobby, endless reversals and counter-reversals in his top-priority political policy proposals, repeated denigrations of NATO, our allies and the entire Obama administration, and diatribes filled with unbridled venom and hate against the free press and every person on the planet who didn’t agree with him.
His cadre of toadies include right-wing reactionaries, alt-right fascists, slick-talking “explainers,” and washed-up Republican politicians eager for crumbs from the Trump table.
With a completely subservient Republican Congress excited to do his bidding; with his new attorney general, the Justice Department, the FBI, the Secret Service, Homeland Security, and the U.S. military totally obedient to his every dictate; with a groveling following of civilian militia “Second Amendment people,” on Jan. 20, 2017, Trump will be sworn in as the first democratically elected dictator of the United States.
Tom Yount, Boise
