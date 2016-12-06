Matthews letter: Trump supporters

I keep seeing letters calling the Democrats crybabies, etc., because there is so much backlash against Trump.
While I certainly do not condone bad behavior, I do support legitimate, peaceful protests against Trump.
With all the divisive, bigoted things he said during his campaign, I cannot blame people for being upset.
Let’s see, how many people did he spew garbage about in his campaign? Immigrants, refugees, women, our neighbors in Mexico, our allies in NATO, Syrians ... the list goes on and on.
Trump’s obvious contempt for those not white, male, rich and a U.S. citizen is more than enough reason to get out into the street and protest long and loud.
The Statue of Liberty poem says that she stands beside the golden door. Looks like our golden door is now a ramshackle, rusted, corrugated tin and Trump intends to lock it to bar all those who don’t fit the Trump standard.
Good luck Republicans — I hope you can deal with all the havoc Trump brings with him to the presidential office. You wanted him, you got him — lock, stock and barrel.
Laurel Matthews, Nampa
