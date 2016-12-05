Hull letter: Trump supporters

Look no further than the Statesman’s editorial page on Nov. 21 to see the utter arrogance and meanness of Trump supporters. They just helped elect a racist, sexual predator to the White House and they expect the rest of us to shut up and like it. They implore us to give Trump a chance. Yeah, kind of like the chance they gave President Obama by declaring from the beginning the goal of making him a one-term president. The Republicans blocked him at every turn. I guess these upstanding citizens forgot the Birther claims, the Tea Party banners depicting Obama as an African witch doctor with a Hitler mustache. And unlike Trump who received 60 million votes, Obama received nearly 70 million. Scott Jones calls the post-election protests “riots” as if the rabble supporting Trump wouldn’t have taken to the streets had Trump lost. Read the Constitution Scott, they’re protests. Ha. As for Jim Verdolini, this is my country too, and I don’t have to go anywhere. That’s a favorite refrain of the far right, if you don’t like it, leave. If you people think I’m going to stand idly by while Trump and his rabble turn this country into a fascist dictatorship, you’re going to get an education.
Keith Hull, Garden Valley
