Walsh letter: Breitbart

On CNN on Nov. 18, this was reported. Note that it is not a CNN report but a quote from The Hollywood Reporter.
“Steve Bannon has no regrets. The ex-Breitbart executive, who serves as Trump’s chief strategist for the new administration, told The Hollywood Reporter that “darkness is good.” “Dick Cheney. Darth Vader. Satan. That’s power. It only helps us when they (liberals) get it wrong. When they’re blind to who we are and what we’re doing,” he said in an interview published recently, his first outside of Breitbart since the election.
What? This sounds to me like he is admitting he represents the dark side, and not just the fictional dark side (Darth Vader) but the literal dark side (Satan). Wow. Wake up, America. Who have you elected to lead our nation?
Blake T. Walsh, Wendell
