Elliott letter: Not understanding

Republicans, I am unconcerned that we have different politics and I don’t think less of you because you vote one way and I vote another. No ... I think less of you because you watched Trump mock a disabled person in front of a crowd and you still supported him. I think less of you because you saw Trump spouting clear racism and backed him. I think less of you because you listened to him advocate for torture and waterboarding and still you thought he should be elected president. I think less of you because you watched him demean women and make vulgar inappropriate remarks to them and about them. It isn’t your politics that I find repulsive. It is your personal willingness to support racism, sexism, and cruelty. You sided with a bully when it mattered and that is something I will never forget. So, no you and I won’t be “coming together” to move forward or whatever. Donald Trump disgusts me and it is the fact that he doesn’t disgust you that will stick with me long after this election.
Barbara Elliott, Boise
