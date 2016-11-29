Lunsford letter: Donald Trump

For most of us, what we see when we look in a mirror is ourselves. What Trump’s ego sees, when he looks in a mirror, is a gift to the American people. This man has an enormous ego. Like all egocentrics, he will seek to have more power and authority than any president has ever had or should ever have. If he gets this power, and there is more than a good chance he will, he won’t be content to govern. He’ll seek to rule and he would do it with an iron fist. He loves to dominate. Either “we the people” will keep a lid on Trump or be assured he will keep a lid on “we the people.” Trump said, when you’re famous you can do anything you want. He’s famous.
Roy Lunsford, Kuna
