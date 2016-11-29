Ford letter: Salmon restoration

4:36 Highlights from Boise State at Air Force Pause

0:44 Key to a good education: Make it real

3:06 Idaho Power: 'We're the gas station of electricity'

1:46 Boise Police Chief Bill Bones reaches out to Treasure Valley kids

5:41 Dash-cam video a sobering reminder of winter driving danger

1:48 Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates

2:26 Boise State coach and players talk about loss to Air Force

2:23 Has a Black president changed America?

4:30 Obama: "Radical Islam" is not a strategy for fighting terrorism