Faddis letter: Election results

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
Trump’s tax proposal is the same as Reagan’s and each of the Bushes’. Reagan set four deficit records, Bush I set two, and Bush II set three more while beating dad’s record six straight years. Despite this and the fact that every analysis I’ve seen has determined that Trump’s proposal will increase the debt and destroy jobs, the Republicans in Congress will undoubtedly pass it. They always support tax cuts for the wealthy. That’s why we are in such financial trouble and have been since Reagan.
Bush II was a businessman that I believe only bankrupted two businesses. Trump beats him with three.
Bush got us into a war in Iraq by telling lies. Trump got “elected” in spite of uncountable lies.
Prior to this election, 30 states dominated by Republican elected officials removed about 1.1 million registered voters from the registration books because they had a name that was the same or similar to the name of a person registered elsewhere (gregpalast.com). Katherine Harris, Florida secretary of state, did the same with a list of felons from various states in 2000. That got us Bush II.
Leo Faddis, Kuna
Comments