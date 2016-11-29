Beauchamp letter: Get involved

The probability of calamity from a Trump presidency grows more ominous every day. If he does everything he promised his followers, he will set back human and civil rights at least 50 years. The GOP “establishment” he railed against wants the changes he promised so they will likely become reality. His key staff appointments, including a white nationalist, suggest he will be influenced by the alt-right agenda. If you’re frustrated, feel helpless and don’t know what to do, I suggest: 1) Get and stay informed. Watch what Trump does, ignore what he says and hold him accountable at every turn, 2) Dig in your heels, stop being so nice and say what’s on your mind, 3) Get involved anyway you can; volunteer; write letters to the editor of your newspaper, to your state and federal legislators and protest the Trump/GOP radical agenda; join the Safety Pin movement (Google it), 4) Boycott businesses that support the Trump/GOP agenda, 5) Join or support the protest marchers who are exercising their constitutional right of expression and assembly and 6) Financially support the ACLU. It’s going to be a long, uphill fight. We might as well start now.
Tex Beauchamp, Meridian
