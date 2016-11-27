Canton letter: Trump’s “landslide”

I read today (Nov. 16) with some amusement the guest opinion piece by Steve Ackerman. An economics instructor at CWI? I think he needs some help with basic math.
“Any way you slice it,” he says, Trump’s electoral vote win is a “landslide.”
It is definitely not a landslide when Clinton holds a 1 million-plus vote plurality over Trump.
It is definitely not a landslide when approximately 100 million eligible voters did not vote in this year’s election.
It is definitely not a landslide when at least three swing states — Wisconsin, North Carolina and Florida — all implemented voting restrictions that may have affected millions of people.
I would caution Ackerman’s students at CWI to take all of his pronouncements in class with more than just a few grains of salt.
Jerry Cantor, Boise
