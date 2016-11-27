Richey letter: Protesters

As a proud “progressive” citizen of this country who did not vote for Donald Trump, I would like to point out that the current protesters of his winning the presidency absolutely do not represent me.
While I find Trump’s campaign deplorable and believe he is unqualified to lead our country, he won the election, and that is that. Those who are taking part in these demonstrations are only stooping to the level of Trump supporters who spoke of a revolution if Hillary Clinton won.
Come on, demonstrators, the election is over. Now get involved and stand up for what you believe in. Support Planned Parenthood, support clean energy, get involved in social justice issues, and write your Congressperson to let them know your opinion. Fight for what you believe in, But move on and honor the system.
The election is over.
Paul Richey, Boise
