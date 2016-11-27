Ollie letter: Education in Idaho

Donald Trump’s campaign theme, “Make American Great Again” could be used by Idahoans to take back our public schools.
Those attending the recent ESSA forums sponsored by the State Department of Education may have come away thinking we are in for more of the same neo-liberal agenda promoted by the Governor’s Education Task Force. However, Mr. Trump’s campaign statements about local control of education and draining the swamp give Idahoans an opportunity to change course.
Locally controlled schools with an elected board of trustees, certified and respected teachers gave us the greatest economic power on earth. Local control provided the independence to adapt quickly to changing conditions and at the same time had the built-in accountability and transparency of an elected board.
Trump promised to “drain the swamp in Washington, D.C.” He said, “Decades of failure in Washington, and decades of special interest dealing, must come to an end.” I agree. In Idaho, education “reforms” have pretty much replaced local control of schools by a system designed by the elites and those who would outsource, scheme and control just to make a buck. Let’s drain the swamp in Idaho and return to local control of education.
Mary Ollie, Meridian
