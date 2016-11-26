Lodal letter: Election results

We have a new president-elect and I’m doing all I can to wrap my head around the results of this election. While I believe I can indeed give him a chance and keep an open mind, I am having trouble forgetting the behavior Donald Trump displayed during the campaign.
I was taught that honorable men did not talk about women in the manner we heard on the “Access Hollywood” tapes. I was taught to give people the benefit of the doubt and to respect different cultures and ethnicities. I was taught to always strive to tell the truth. But now I see that ignoring that counsel has led to this man winning the election for president of the United States.
I fear that a very nasty Pandora’s box has been opened and that we’ll never be able to shut it again. This will manifest itself in future candidates behaving in the most crude and obnoxious ways. They now have a clear example that this kind of behavior can lead to an election victory. The restraints are off and this will be a thoroughly nauseating free-for-all in future elections. This is going to be very difficult for me to accept.
John Lodal, Boise
