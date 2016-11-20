Verdolini letter: Donald Trump

Is there a reason the paper is doubling down on anti-Trump vitriol since the election? Do you not realize Idaho went overwhelmingly Trump? Does the will of your readers mean so little? Is it necessary for the lion’s share of your selection of commentary in the opinion section to include pontification from the folk who lost, who misjudged the mood of the country, and who are becoming increasingly irrelevant? If I ran your operation, I would paraphrase Oliver Cromwell.
“Pundits, Experts and #Nevertrumpers, you have sat too long for any good you have been doing lately... Depart I say; and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!” (Address to the Rump Parliament 20 April 1653)
The State has rejected the Dems’ candidate resoundingly. Perhaps it is time for the Statesman to wake up and smell the roses. Your water carrying does not represent the state, and perhaps not the nation. After all, who is throwing the temper tantrums in the major blue cities across the land? It sure is not Trump.
Jim Verdolini, Boise
