Poore letter: Republicans

In regard to the William R. Logsdon Sr. letter to the editor. Are you a recent transplant to Idaho? The voters in Idaho have mostly voted Republican since the union mines shut down years ago in northern Idaho. A lot of people in this state would vote for a blind monkey whose residence was the Boise city zoo. They vote Republican because that’s what they do. If you would read beyond the headlines, yes Trump did win the national election, but Clinton carried the majority of the votes nationwide. If you think this is written by a left-wing liberal, I would have voted for Trump had he been running against that blind monkey because Trump would have been the more qualified candidate. I hope.
Richard Poore, Boise
