Muehlberg letter: Donald Trump

There is a lot of vitriol on both sides of the equation. I have spent a good deal of time trying to identify where this comes from. I am not proud of my own ill feelings to Obama and his followers, but I think the results of the election lie with him and with the legacy that he has left.
That legacy is one of arrogance, which he exhibited within the first days after Obama was elected when he pronounced to the Republicans: “elections have consequences” and “I won.”
It is not the course to take when you supposedly want to work with opposition, and all of his actions from Day 1 have followed this kind of arrogance. He was the president, and liked to put down the opposition, liked to think he and only he and his followers knew the course to a more perfect world.
There is nothing that raises my hackles more than this kind of attitude, and he has taught it well to his fanatical followers. It is not an admirable trait in anyone. People subliminally resent it, and it showed it in this election. It remains to be seen if Trump will be that shallow.
Dean O. Muehlberg, Meridian
Comments