Jones letter: No protests

Does anyone recall the riots following the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections? Of course not, there were none. Most of us who disliked Obama accepted the fact he received the majority of the electoral vote, deserved or not, and began to plan for his replacement. However, the far left is different: they throw a tantrum fit like a 2-year-old denied a pretty toy. Anytime the left doesn’t get their way, they embark on demonstrations and riots with no regard to who they hurt or what damage they inflict. It’s absolutely pathetic behavior.
Scott A. Jones, Council
