Peterson letter: Come together

Finally the 2016 election is over. I am disappointed that Trump won but am not surprised by it. I did not vote for Trump but he prevailed and will be our next president. So, I will withhold judgment until I see who his Cabinet appointees are and more details about his vision for America. I am also waiting to see what the Republican-controlled Congress will do, but early hints are not encouraging. To those Clinton supporters who rioted, shame on you. This is a time when we all need to come together and do what is best for America, not what is best for Republicans or Democrats, conservatives or liberals, Christians or those of other faiths. So, I will wait and see and hope for the best.
Dave Peterson, Nampa
