Margheim letter: Post election

The election is now over, we now need to unify our country. Throughout the election the “Hollywood elite” have used their power and influence to try and take away the voice of the ordinary middle America voters to feed their greed, misogyny and thirst to be in the press. They threatened to move out of the country should Donald Trump win; I would like to offer my assistance if they need help packing and heading out. Us older citizens that were marginalized by the current government and the one they hoped for just want to be heard from and appreciated for what we provide for this great country and hopefully we will now have a voice.
Jim Margheim, Eagle
