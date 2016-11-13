Chandler letter: Post election

Nov. 8, 2016 — a day that will live in infamy. We have come to a node that will likely lead this country, to the detriment of the world, down a path of ignorance and stupidity, with devastating results. Science will no longer be important or will be taught, like it should be, in our schools. Climate change will be relegated as a hoax. Bibles will now take precedence in history classes. Get used to the idea that the Earth is no more than 6,000 to 10,000 years old ... and man will be known to have lived with the dinosaurs. Undocumented immigrants, better run now. Health care will be only for those who can afford the outrageous costs. A sane foreign policy will no longer exist. It will run off of the intemperate mood of Trump. The Iran nuclear treaty ... forget it. Rapprochement with Cuba ... down the toilet. Closing down Guantanamo ... no way ... it will be needed for those of us considered political enemies. If you’re the press ... better be nice ... or your editors will be sent to the above.
Blaine Chandler, Boise
