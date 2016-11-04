Kachigian letter: Luker endorsement

How could the Statesman endorse Lynn Luker over Steve Berch for House District 15A? Did you forget about Luker’s fear of succumbing to Sharia law if SB 1067 (the child support enforcement bill) passed? Luker’s own party members resoundingly criticized him, declaring he didn’t represent their views. Is that the “independent thinking” your editorial board admired in him?
His bills HB 426 and HB 427, legalizing discrimination based on one’s “sincere religious beliefs,” were adjudged to possibly violate both the Idaho and U.S. Constitutions.
Steve Berch will fight for education, health care, employment, human rights, public lands and more.
Jo-Ann Kachigian, Boise
Comments