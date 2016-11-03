Ludwig letter: Elect Thomson

TJ is a superstar public servant and, as a resident of Boise/Ada County for 37 years, I have seen those citizens in our community that are truly leaders and will help shape our children’s futures. TJ Thomson is one of those special and unique leaders that want to give back as a true public servant — selfless, bright, transparent and philanthropic. TJ is a talented professional that could continue to rise up the ladder in private enterprise, but has chosen to serve his community instead. I hope you will join me in voting for TJ Thomson for Ada County commissioner.
Scot M. Ludwig, Boise
Comments