Letters to the Editor

November 3, 2016 10:27 AM

Medellin letter: Elect Robyn Brody

Once again, wealthy special interests are trying to buy an Idaho election. The Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry (IACI) has spent more than $30,000 in an attempt to elect their boy Curt McKenzie to the Idaho Supreme Court.

An informal poll of Idaho State Bar members found McKenzie to be a poor choice due to his questionable integrity, temperament and legal experience. If lawyers in Idaho don’t trust McKenzie, neither should we.

This election, cast your vote for a fair, knowledgeable and dedicated person who will do the Gem State proud: Elect Robyn Brody to the Idaho Supreme Court.

Steven Medellin, Pocatello

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Idaho sends a Christmas tree to Washington, D.C.

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos