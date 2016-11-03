Medellin letter: Elect Robyn Brody

Once again, wealthy special interests are trying to buy an Idaho election. The Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry (IACI) has spent more than $30,000 in an attempt to elect their boy Curt McKenzie to the Idaho Supreme Court.
An informal poll of Idaho State Bar members found McKenzie to be a poor choice due to his questionable integrity, temperament and legal experience. If lawyers in Idaho don’t trust McKenzie, neither should we.
This election, cast your vote for a fair, knowledgeable and dedicated person who will do the Gem State proud: Elect Robyn Brody to the Idaho Supreme Court.
Steven Medellin, Pocatello
