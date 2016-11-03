McCoy letter: Donald Trump

Building a wall at our southern borders is not going to solve the illegal/immigration problem. We get refugees from other countries other than Mexico. Also I just read a report recently that Donald Trump’s latest building employed illegal aliens. He talks out of both sides of his mouth. When he does talk, he repeats the same words often and goes on to something else without finishing what he starts. I have spent a great deal of time outside this country and know that a person has to be a negotiator as well as a mediator to solve issues. Starting out as a bully makes it difficult to negotiate. It is very frustrating to be a person who votes for the candidate not the party here in Idaho. Our politicians are constantly saying they don’t agree with Trump but will vote because of party affiliation.
Rex McCoy, Boise
Comments