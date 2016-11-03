Lakey letter: Elect Curt McKenzie

I encourage you to vote for Curt McKenzie for the Idaho Supreme Court. He is a proven conservative who believes that judges should interpret the laws and our Constitution as written. He is an excellent attorney with the experience we need on the Supreme Court. He has been a small-business owner and fought for the underdog. He is supported by many that I respect in the legal community but his broad statewide support outside the legal profession is noteworthy and indicates his understanding of the diverse issues facing Idaho. Please join me in voting for Curt McKenzie.
Todd Lakey, Nampa
