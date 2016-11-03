Grow letter: Don’t vote McMullin

In 1992, many voted for a contrarian — Ross Perot. And against President Bush. What happened? Clinton won.
Our choice: Trump, Clinton or Evan McMullin. Are we voting McMullin because he is Mormon? Has he been an executive? No. Has he organized, put his personal fortune in like Trump? No. Why did he wait until August and is in only 11 states? Are we to trust McMullin just because Romney has a vendetta against Trump? Has McMullin been vetted?
McMullin supports cuts to Social Security, supports NAFTA and Trans-Pacific trade, and considers same-sex marriage as “settled law.”
Don’t vote McMullin.
Blaine Grow, Nampa
