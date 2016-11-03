deWeerd letter: Donald Trump

I am Republican in heart. I don’t like Trump or Clinton. I want change from the gridlock, the waste and the political games behind closed doors. So I will begrudgingly follow party line, vote for Trump and hope for the best .... No, I just can’t. A leader of the freest, most powerful, respected country in the world needs to have a set of values, character and a moral compass.
Trump fails in all of these. ... Make America great again. Yes. But not by undermining our core values. Our values are what made us great.
Jan W. deWeerd, Meridian
