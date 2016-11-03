Letters to the Editor

November 3, 2016 10:26 AM

Falk letter: Donald Trump

Points to ponder:

1. Look up alt-right on the computer. Donald Trump hired Stephen Bannon as campaign CEO. He is/was executive chairman of “Breitbart News,” which has a vision of an all-white society.

2. What Mr. “T” says and does is an antithesis to what Christ said and did. Why is “T”’s base made up of so many Christians/evangelicals?

3. Why did Mr. “T” degrade our president, and indirectly the voters and the office, claiming Obama was illegitimate for a number of years, when he knew he was lying.

4. Do want your kids to become a Mr. “T”?

Dennis Falk, Boise

