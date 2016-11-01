Hall letter: Elect Berch

While the media is obsessed with national politics, the issues that most affect our daily lives are decided at the state level. What concerns you? Perhaps it’s that your college-educated kids have to move out of state to find a good-paying job. Or maybe it’s a friend that is in the Medicaid gap, the abysmal funding of education in our state, or the threats to our public lands. These are issues that Idaho lawmakers should address and simply don’t. I want new leadership in my local government. I urge you to vote for Steve Berch in District 15.
Rachel Hall, Boise
