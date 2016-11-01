Gillette letter: Vote carefully

Why fret about a presidential choice? It makes little difference whether we elect the most ignorant clown in the circus or someone screaming the impending death of America under her watch. What matters are your choices for senators and representatives. Choose carefully. We don’t need more regulation, or more beady-eyed dingbats from ever-expanding bureaucracies regulating our every breath. We need to deregulate and get the country moving again. Be careful. This may be your last chance to preserve what’s most important, what’s left of your liberty.
Gilbert A. Gillette, Caldwell
