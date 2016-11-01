Ellis letter: Elect Burgoyne

I am supporting District 16 Sen. Grant Burgoyne for re-election because he delivers for us. He passed 2016’s anti-stalking and civil protection order law. He fought to keep our public lands and wildlife accessible to all Idahoans, successfully opposing efforts to sell them off to the highest bidders. He’s been instrumental in cutting college costs with legislation that helps high school students earn college credit at no cost. This saves us all money because these credits cost the state less in high school than at college. Please join me in voting for Grant on election day.
Kathy Ellis, Garden City
