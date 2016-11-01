Elliott letter: Vote Democrats

What if Idaho sends a message to the rest of the country that we value and respect everyone, especially women, minorities, veterans and the disabled — those denigrated and disrespected by the Republican candidate for president. Idahoans stand for fairness, civility, kindness and compassion. Let go of your ties to the Republican Party for this election and vote for Hillary Clinton and for all the other Democratic nominees.
It’s time to stand for fairness. Voting along party lines just to vote for the party does not make sense in this election. Vote Democratic.
Barbara A. Elliott, Boise
