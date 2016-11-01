Cosper letter: Elect Martin, Luker, McDonald

If you look at the three Democrats running in District 15, their signs, fliers and mailers do not have any reference to the Democratic Party anywhere on them. Recently, a campaign worker representing a Democratic legislative candidate in Boise District 15 came to my neighborhood and insisted that party labels don’t matter. I’m glad constituents in District 15 have a voice in our Legislature. Sen. Fred S. Martin, Rep. Lynn Luker and Rep. Patrick McDonald are leaders in our state capital that actually hears, and put on their fliers, signs and mailers that they are Republicans. Please re-elect Martin, Luker and McDonald.
Stacy Cosper, Boise
Comments