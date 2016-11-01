Anderson letter: Voting, photo ID

Please remember you do not need a photo ID to vote. You merely have to sign a piece of paper that says you are who you say you are. It only takes a few seconds to fill out that piece of paper. So let me reiterate, you do not need a photo ID to vote. You merely have to sign a piece of paper that says you are who you say you are.
Also, if you haven’t registered to vote, you can register at the polls on Election Day. To register at the polls you will need a photo ID. So in closing, you do not need a photo ID to vote. Go vote.
Bruce C. Anderson, Kuna
