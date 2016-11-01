Roy letter: Mike Crapo

I’m a Democrat. However, I voted for Mike Crapo in 1992 when he first ran for the U.S. House because he had worked to get bipartisan support for bills as president pro tempore in the Idaho Senate. I cheered when he was involved in the Simpson-Boles commission, supporting bipartisan efforts to bring the deficit down. But no more. Choosing to join Mitch McConnell’s hyper-partisan decision to not consider Obama’s choice for Supreme Court tells Idahoans that Crapo is no longer bipartisan, but just like too many in Washington, choosing party over country.
“All of the President’s nominees deserve up and down votes ...” — Mike Crapo, 2006.
Darwin Roy, Mayfield
