Roberts letter: Elect Miranda Gold

Earlier this year, SB1339 was passed by the Idaho Legislature; this bill expedites oil and gas development in Idaho and Ada County. SB1339 reduces the time required for public scrutiny of drilling applications, and makes it more difficult for citizens who want to appeal the applications. Most residents of Eagle and Star do not want to have oil and gas drilling near their homes. Miranda Gold, candidate for Senate in District 14, will side with the voters of her district rather than with the oil companies when serving in the statehouse. Please vote for Miranda Gold on Nov. 8.
Elizabeth Roberts, Eagle
