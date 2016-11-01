Pittman letter: Elect Robyn Brody

As an attorney, I care about the person who represents my profession on the bench. I think it’s important that Idaho’s next Supreme Court justice be well-respected within the legal community and within the state of Idaho. There is only one candidate who fits that description, and that is Robyn Brody. The recent Idaho State Bar survey resulted in Curt McKenzie receiving the lowest rating ever received by a candidate for the Idaho Supreme Court. Robyn is supported by all attorneys because she is honest, genuine and extremely bright. She is the epitome of fairness. Vote Brody for Supreme Court.
Stacy Pittman, Idaho City
