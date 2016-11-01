Peterson letter: Evan McMullin

Sadly, many Idahoans will vote for Donald Trump. However, those who hope to deny Trump Idaho’s four electoral votes have a strategic opportunity: Evan McMullin may win Utah, and has a chance in Idaho.
McMullin spied for the CIA before becoming a policy man with the U.S. Congress. A conservative Republican, he wouldn’t get my vote — normally. But now I see common cause among true conservatives, Democrats, and progressives; a vote for McMullin in Idaho is a plausible vote to defeat Trump. Vote for Hillary if you must, or Johnson or Stein, but only McMullin has a shot at beating Trump in Idaho. So I say, join forces and make your Idaho vote count.
Gary Peterson, Genesee
