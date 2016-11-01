Hubbard letter: Elect Evan McMullin

Having listened to Evan McMullin recently in Boise and believing that there had to be a better choice in this election, I will be voting for him. I believe that he is the candidate in the race that represents Idaho’s moral, civic and fiscal convictions.
We do not have to vote for one of two evils.
By Evan winning the electoral votes of the state of Idaho it would make a statement to the rest of the country that in at least one state, the people still have the convictions and understanding of why America is a sovereign nation.
John Hubbard, Nampa
