Horlocher letter: Veterans first

After a recent visit to the Fort Boise VA Hospital, it was apparent our veterans are suffering both physical and mental scars. The hospital staff is working diligently to relieve their suffering. My concern is for those veterans who appear to be in need of clean clothing, grooming/hygiene assistance, nutritious meals and a safe place to live. If the United States government and charities can provide refugees assistance with housing, food stamps, education and resettlement, why can’t our government help out veterans? No veteran who has risked life and limb should be treated with less compassion than a refugee.
William J. Horlocher, Eagle
