Henderson letter: Meridian Library Bond

Libraries are a must in our community. Vote yes for the Meridian Library Bond.
Meridian has grown tremendously and so has the need for increased library capacity.
The library bond gives our voters the chance to support the need to expand capacity of the library and the services it provides. Just think about what our community would be like if the police and fire departments, schools and medical facilities didn’t grow as the community grew.
Please get out and vote and show support to the library. More information can be found at mld.org.
Tory Henderson, Meridian
