Fuller letter: Elect Goolsby and Schmid

The Bible tells us to love your neighbor as yourself and then tells about a Good Samaritan who helped an injured man after two others passed him by. Idaho has 78,000 neighbors with no medical insurance and they need help. Some of them will die without help. Idaho’s Legislature could provide that help without using state funds. District 9’s two state representatives passed by their uninsured neighbors in the 2016 session. It is time to replace them. Vote for new state representatives: Rejeana Goolsby, 9A, and Allen Schmid, 9B. They care about their neighbors.
Wayne Fuller, Weiser
Comments