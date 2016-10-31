Everett letter: Elect Thomson

I am supporting TJ Thomson for county commissioner. TJ has done a tremendous job on the Boise City Council and it will be great to have his leadership at the county level. I am an especially big fan of TJ because of his advocacy for children and health improvement. He has led efforts to invest in our youngest citizens and the return on investment will be significant and is critical to our future. Making Ada County the best place for kids and the healthiest place in the nation will help retain and attract the kinds of businesses and families we need.
Jim Everett, Boise
