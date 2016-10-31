Evans letter: Elect Thomson

TJ Thomson would bring a needed perspective and background to the Ada County commission. TJ understands the value of delivering all countywide services to all the taxpayers in the county on an equitable basis. His background as an auditor would be a tremendous asset in analyzing and setting the county budget. The overwhelming number of county residents live in cities and TJ understands what it takes to make a city successful and the value of maintaining a close working relationship with other local elected leaders. Please join me in supporting TJ as our next Ada County commissioner.
John Evans, Garden City mayor
