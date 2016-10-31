Zeller letter: Raul Labrador

Dump Labrador.
I receive frequent emails from Rep. Raul Labrador praising his own efforts on behalf of Idaho’s citizens. There are frequent Statesman articles about how he is “working” in Congress. In reality, Labrador is only “working” on becoming governor of Idaho.
His TV ads highlight his desire to “give back.” The only thing he gives is criticism of the federal government, which pays his salary. He draws an annual salary of $174,000 per year plus huge benefits while doing nothing but talking ideological nonsense. He should give that “back.” We should send him back to practicing immigration law.
Deane Zeller, Boise
