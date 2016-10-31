Letters to the Editor

October 31, 2016 12:02 AM

Zeller letter: Raul Labrador

Dump Labrador.

I receive frequent emails from Rep. Raul Labrador praising his own efforts on behalf of Idaho’s citizens. There are frequent Statesman articles about how he is “working” in Congress. In reality, Labrador is only “working” on becoming governor of Idaho.

His TV ads highlight his desire to “give back.” The only thing he gives is criticism of the federal government, which pays his salary. He draws an annual salary of $174,000 per year plus huge benefits while doing nothing but talking ideological nonsense. He should give that “back.” We should send him back to practicing immigration law.

Deane Zeller, Boise

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon takes off

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos